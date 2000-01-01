Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
173.05INR
10:20am BST
173.05INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.00 (+0.58%)
Rs1.00 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs172.05
Rs172.05
Open
Rs172.60
Rs172.60
Day's High
Rs176.00
Rs176.00
Day's Low
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
Volume
390,519
390,519
Avg. Vol
477,154
477,154
52-wk High
Rs193.75
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
About
Bodal Chemicals Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing of dyestuffs, dyes intermediates and basic chemicals. Its geographic segments include domestic operations and external operations. The Company produces a range of chemicals, which are used as raw... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,826.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|109.11
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.03
|14.09