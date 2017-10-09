Edition:
United Kingdom

Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

141.40INR
10:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.50 (+4.82%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.40
Day's High
Rs142.40
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Volume
3,070,416
Avg. Vol
3,895,720
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65

Chart for

About

Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations. Its Wholesale Banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs167,791.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,184.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BOI.NS

BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery repays 35.5 mln rupees to Bank of India

* Says repaid 35.5 million rupees to Bank of India reducing its debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2g5ABqZ Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India cbank panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly

* Also intended to quicken monetary policy transmission (Adds details, quotes, background)

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct

* Says Bank of India cuts marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs)

07 Sep 2017

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI

MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India introduces two-tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​

* Says introduces two tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India sets interest rate at 4 pct for balances above 5 mln rupees

* Says for balance above INR 5 million, rate of interest to be 4 percent

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

Aug 9 Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:

09 Aug 2017

Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall

Aug 9 Bank of India, the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank of India floats request for proposal for sale of 29.96 pct stake in STCI Finance

* Says floated a request for proposal (RFP) for sale of its 29.96 percent stake in its associate company i.e. STCI Finance Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vwye68) Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017
» More BOI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates