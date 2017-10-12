Edition:
United Kingdom

Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)

BOK.L on London Stock Exchange

205.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
205.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,622,379
52-wk High
218.50
52-wk Low
167.10

Chart for

About

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,717.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,782.92
Dividend: 4.97
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about BOK.L

Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018

LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018

LONDON, Oct 12 British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

12 Oct 2017

Tesco target Booker reports 9 pct first half profit rise​

LONDON, Oct 12 Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in first half profit, driven by progress in both catering and retail.

12 Oct 2017

Tesco acquisition target Booker reports second-quarter sales up 1.3 percent

British wholesaler Booker Group , which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco , said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Booker Group says Q2 like-for-like total sales ‍up 1.3 pct

* Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT

14 Sep 2017

Tesco acquisition target Booker reports Q2 sales up 1.3 pct

Sept 14 British wholesaler Booker Group, which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound ($4.89 billion) takeover by Tesco, said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.

14 Sep 2017

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

30 Aug 2017

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

30 Aug 2017

Tesco, Booker defend tie-up plan, say suppliers will benefit

British supermarket group Tesco and wholesaler Booker have rejected suggestions their planned 3.7 billion pound tie-up will hurt suppliers, saying they should benefit from growth and lower costs as a result of the deal.

24 Aug 2017

Tesco, Booker defend tie-up plan, say suppliers will benefit

British supermarket group Tesco and wholesaler Booker have rejected suggestions their planned 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) tie-up will hurt suppliers, saying they should benefit from growth and lower costs as a result of the deal.

24 Aug 2017
» More BOK.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More BOK.L Market Views