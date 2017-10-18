Edition:
United Kingdom

Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.03EUR
3:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€4.05
Open
€4.02
Day's High
€4.05
Day's Low
€4.01
Volume
516,556
Avg. Vol
1,375,271
52-wk High
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76

Chart for

About

Bollore SA is a France-based holding company which operates in over 100 countries. The Company is active in several divisions: Bollore Africa Logistics, including freight forwarding, stevedoring, shipping lines and railways; Bollore Logistics with a presence in five continents; Bollore Energie which supplies domestic fuel and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,019.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,921.61
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

Latest News about BOLL.PA

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. | Video

18 Oct 2017

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus . | Video

17 Oct 2017

Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell

TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017

Factbox - Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell

TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner programme, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing .

17 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier CSeries jet program

MONTREAL/PARIS, Oct 16 Airbus SE agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Wingstop enters into franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​

* Says ‍entered into a franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​

28 Sep 2017

Saudi's BahriBollore Logistics JV to start operations by year-end

RIYADH Saudi Arabia's Bahri , the world's largest owner and operator of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), aims to start operating its joint venture with French logistics firm Bollore by the end of the year, an executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

26 Sep 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28

Aug 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement say they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC

* SAY THEY FILED SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR SHARES OF CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA

07 Aug 2017
» More BOLL.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates