Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)

BOLSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.35MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$31.33
Open
$31.73
Day's High
$31.83
Day's Low
$31.16
Volume
882,000
Avg. Vol
1,747,064
52-wk High
$34.46
52-wk Low
$26.31

About

Bolsa Mexicana De Valores SAB de CV (BMV) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the financial market operations. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Stock Exchange, operating the Mexican stock exchange; Derivatives, listing and trading future and option contracts; Brokerage, providing brokerage... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.63
Market Cap(Mil.): $18,240.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 592.99
Dividend: 1.23
Yield (%): 3.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates