Edition:
United Kingdom

Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

884.00INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs888.65
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs899.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
7,594
Avg. Vol
21,398
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86

Chart for

About

Borosil Glass Works Limited is a holding company, which manufactures scientific ware items and consumer ware items. The Company's segments include Scientificware, Consumerware, Flat Glass and Others. The Scientificware segment includes items used in laboratories and scientific ware, such as laboratory glassware, instruments,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,487.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.10
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.29 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.36 10.90
ROE: -- 16.18 14.09

Latest News about BORO.BO

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls

* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares

* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:

10 May 2017
» More BORO.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates