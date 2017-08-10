Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
884.00INR
10:17am BST
884.00INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-0.52%)
Rs-4.65 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs888.65
Rs888.65
Open
Rs890.00
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs899.00
Rs899.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Rs880.00
Volume
7,594
7,594
Avg. Vol
21,398
21,398
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86
Rs541.86
About
Borosil Glass Works Limited is a holding company, which manufactures scientific ware items and consumer ware items. The Company's segments include Scientificware, Consumerware, Flat Glass and Others. The Scientificware segment includes items used in laboratories and scientific ware, such as laboratory glassware, instruments,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,487.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.10
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.29
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.18
|14.09
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls
* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage: