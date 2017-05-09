Edition:
AirBoss of America Corp (BOS.TO)

BOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.63CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$11.65
Open
$11.60
Day's High
$11.69
Day's Low
$11.50
Volume
20,340
Avg. Vol
11,876
52-wk High
$14.00
52-wk Low
$9.62

AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding,... (more)

Beta: -0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $269.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.09
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 2.40

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

BRIEF-Airboss announces qtrly net sales $69.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Airboss Of America announces changes to segmented financial reporting

* Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units

02 May 2017
