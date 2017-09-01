Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

BRIEF-Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018 * Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018 Source text - Bosch is putting electromobility on Indian streets Ready to offer portfolio of electrified solutions for the local market Bosch plans to move into first series production in Indian market after 2018 Bosch India will provide the end-to-end electrified solutions adapted to the Indian market Bosch offers wide range of comprehensive solutions for two-wheelers Bosch Limited will increase

BRIEF-Bosch says workmen's union at Bengaluru and Bidadi declares one day strike on Aug 30 * Bosch -workmen's union of Bengaluru and Bidadi facilities of co have declared a one day strike on august 30

BRIEF-Bosch says commissioned 4 MW solar project for New Mangalore Port Trust * Says has commissioned a 4 MW solar project for the New Mangalore Port Trust

BRIEF-India's Bosch June-qtr profit falls 20 pct * June quarter net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus 3.79 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Bosch launches micro climate monitoring system for India * Says launches micro climate monitoring system for India ; to invest 9 billion rupees for financial year 2017-18

BRIEF-India's Bosch Ltd March-qtr profit down about 10 pct * March quarter total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees