Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.28EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.22 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€40.49
Open
€40.24
Day's High
€40.49
Day's Low
€40.10
Volume
537,647
Avg. Vol
766,186
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01

About

Bouygues SA is a France-based group that operates in two sectors: Telecommunications and Media, and Construction. The Construction division comprises three core subsidiaries: Bouygues Construction, specializing in building and public works activities, notably in the areas of electrical engineering, and facility maintenance;... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,304.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 358.61
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 4.01

P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF

* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

18 Oct 2017

Bouygues to get 500 million-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source

PARIS French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros (438.17 million pounds)in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source

PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs

PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom, which he said would protect French jobs.

26 Sep 2017

Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops

PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.

22 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops

* French govt approves rail tie-up if jobs spares (Adds Alstom, Siemens, French source and details)

22 Sep 2017

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange , Bouygues and SFR .

01 Sep 2017
