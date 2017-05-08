Edition:
United Kingdom

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)

BOYP.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-1.16%)
Prev Close
8.64TL
Open
8.66TL
Day's High
8.66TL
Day's Low
8.46TL
Volume
270,700
Avg. Vol
192,268
52-wk High
19.56TL
52-wk Low
8.18TL

Chart for

About

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS, formerly Altinyildiz Mensucat ve Konfeksiyon Fabrikalari AS, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the weaving, spinning, dyeing, finishing and marketing of woolen and cotton fabrics, and in the production of ready-made clothing. The Company's fabrics include wool cashmere, superfine... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.02
Market Cap(Mil.): TL2,241.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 257.70
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates