Edition:
United Kingdom

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

511.65INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs511.30
Open
Rs513.50
Day's High
Rs516.35
Day's Low
Rs505.30
Volume
1,605,311
Avg. Vol
4,391,543
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

Chart for

About

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is engaged in offering motor spirit (MS), high speed diesel (HSD) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: Downstream petroleum, and Exploration and Production of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,062,066.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,169.25
Dividend: 0.67
Yield (%): 3.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about BPCL.NS

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months

* HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

04 Aug 2017

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 1 Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

01 Aug 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: AU Small Finance Bank listing ceremony in Mumbai. 11:30 am: SIAM to release June sales data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7

10 Jul 2017

Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake: India minister

NEW DELHI Oil giant Saudi Aramco wants to enter into exclusive talks with India to buy a stake in the planned 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery on the South Asian nation's west coast, India's oil minister said on Wednesday.

14 Jun 2017

Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake - India minister

NEW DELHI, June 14 Oil giant Saudi Aramco wants to enter into exclusive talks with India to buy a stake in the planned 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery on the South Asian nation's west coast, India's oil minister said on Wednesday.

14 Jun 2017

India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.

12 May 2017

India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row

By Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI, May 2 India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field. The drop in volumes follows India's threat to order state refiners - Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum , Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Indian Oil Corp - to reduce purchases from

02 May 2017
» More BPCL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates