Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's * India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months * HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 1 Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: AU Small Finance Bank listing ceremony in Mumbai. 11:30 am: SIAM to release June sales data in New Delhi.

Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake: India minister NEW DELHI Oil giant Saudi Aramco wants to enter into exclusive talks with India to buy a stake in the planned 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery on the South Asian nation's west coast, India's oil minister said on Wednesday.

India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.