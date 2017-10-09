Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)
Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
UPDATE 1-Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 mln
Belgium's Bpost to buy U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
BRIEF-Bpost to acquire Radial
EU orders Belgium to scrap restrictive postal licence terms
BRUSSELS The European Commission ordered Belgium on Thursday to end restrictive conditions for postal licences and open up its postal market, dominated by state-owned BPost , or face court action.