Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)

BPOST.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

23.86EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€23.91
Open
€23.82
Day's High
€23.98
Day's Low
€23.80
Volume
22,553
Avg. Vol
283,964
52-wk High
€25.28
52-wk Low
€20.59

About

Bpost SA, formerly bpost NV is a Belgium-based provider of postal services in Belgium. The Company's services include collection, transport, online parcels and doorstep financial transactions. It specializes in inbound and outbound international mail and sorting and delivery of letters. Bpost also provides solutions in document... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,959.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 200.00
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 3.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 71.58 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 7.52 14.09

Latest News about BPOST.BR

Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million

BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bpost to acquire Radial

* BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL

09 Oct 2017

EU orders Belgium to scrap restrictive postal licence terms

BRUSSELS The European Commission ordered Belgium on Thursday to end restrictive conditions for postal licences and open up its postal market, dominated by state-owned BPost , or face court action.

27 Apr 2017
