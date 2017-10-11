Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)
30.71CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.07 (+0.23%)
$30.64
$30.67
$30.79
$30.62
49,553
122,921
$31.50
$27.40
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform
NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.
Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources
Brookfield Property Partners LP is considering options for its office properties in the Northeastern United States that include the potential sale of a stake that could value the portfolio at as much as $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34
* Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results