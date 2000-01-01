Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
265.40INR
10:20am BST
265.40INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.32%)
Rs0.85 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs264.55
Rs264.55
Open
Rs264.55
Rs264.55
Day's High
Rs267.20
Rs267.20
Day's Low
Rs261.95
Rs261.95
Volume
752,776
752,776
Avg. Vol
618,522
618,522
52-wk High
Rs274.15
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95
Rs177.95
About
Berger Paints India Limited is engaged in the manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. The Company offers products in categories, including interior wall coatings, exterior wall coatings, Berger metal and wood paints, protective coating, undercoats and construction chemicals. Its designer finishes include Silk... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs250,368.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|970.99
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09