Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)
BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
270.85INR
10:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs267.00
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs277.80
Day's Low
Rs267.25
Volume
103,147
Avg. Vol
119,387
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95
About
Brigade Enterprises Limited is a property development company. The Company focuses on residential, offices, retail and hospitality projects. The Company operates through three segments: Real Estate segment, Hospitality segment and Leasing segment. Its residential properties include Brigade Altamont, Brigade At No. 7, Brigade... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,094.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.69
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of M R Jaishankar as chairman and MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hn9pAh Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & managing director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 314.4 million rupees versus 246.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves issue, allotment of shares via QIP
* Says approved issue & allotment of 22 million equity shares at INR 227.50 each via QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves QIP of up to 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a qualified institutional placement of upto 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: