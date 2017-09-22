Edition:
Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.85INR
10:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.85 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs267.00
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs277.80
Day's Low
Rs267.25
Volume
103,147
Avg. Vol
119,387
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95

About

Brigade Enterprises Limited is a property development company. The Company focuses on residential, offices, retail and hospitality projects. The Company operates through three segments: Real Estate segment, Hospitality segment and Leasing segment. Its residential properties include Brigade Altamont, Brigade At No. 7, Brigade... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,094.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 135.69
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about BRIG.NS

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of M R Jaishankar as chairman and MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hn9pAh Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & managing director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 314.4 million rupees versus 246.7 million rupees year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves issue, allotment of shares via QIP

* Says approved issue & allotment of 22 million equity shares at INR 227.50 each via QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves QIP of up to 5 bln rupees

* Says approved a qualified institutional placement of upto 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Apr 2017
