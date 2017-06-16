Edition:
BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

BRPR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.11BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.10 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.21
Open
R$ 11.24
Day's High
R$ 11.29
Day's Low
R$ 10.95
Volume
268,200
Avg. Vol
779,607
52-wk High
R$ 12.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.40

About

BR Properties SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the acquisition, management, leasing and sale of commercial properties in Brazil, mainly office buildings, retail premises, as well as industrial and logistics warehouses. In addition, the Company provides to third parties... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 4,539.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 407.14
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about BRPR3.SA

BR Properties to raise fresh capital in Brazil offering

SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential acquisitions.

16 Jun 2017

Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering

SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

02 Jun 2017

Brazil's BR Properties to raise $309 mln with share sale -paper

SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is planning to raise about 1 billion reais ($309 million) by selling new shares, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.

02 Jun 2017
