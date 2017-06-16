BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

BR Properties to raise fresh capital in Brazil offering SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential acquisitions.

Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.