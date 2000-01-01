Edition:
Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)

BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,991.95INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-166.10 (-5.26%)
Prev Close
Rs3,158.05
Open
Rs3,199.95
Day's High
Rs3,200.00
Day's Low
Rs2,953.00
Volume
2,544
Avg. Vol
1,652
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40

Bharat Rasayan Limited is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing of pesticides-technical, formulations and its intermediates. The Company primarily offers Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde. The Company's products are Insecticides, which include Acetamiprid, Bifenthrin, Chlorpyrifos, Cypermethrin, Imidacloprid, Permethrin and... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,328.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.25
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.05

P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

