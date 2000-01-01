Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)
BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,991.95INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-166.10 (-5.26%)
Prev Close
Rs3,158.05
Open
Rs3,199.95
Day's High
Rs3,200.00
Day's Low
Rs2,953.00
Volume
2,544
Avg. Vol
1,652
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40
About
Bharat Rasayan Limited is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing of pesticides-technical, formulations and its intermediates. The Company primarily offers Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde. The Company's products are Insecticides, which include Acetamiprid, Bifenthrin, Chlorpyrifos, Cypermethrin, Imidacloprid, Permethrin and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,328.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.25
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09