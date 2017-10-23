Edition:
Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

501.65INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs497.50
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs504.50
Day's Low
Rs494.95
Volume
436,457
Avg. Vol
279,524
52-wk High
Rs504.50
52-wk Low
Rs283.95

About

Bharti Airtel Limited is a global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. In India, the Company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed home broadband, DTH and enterprise services, including national and international...

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,528,206.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,997.40
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about BRTI.BO

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

23 Oct 2017

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Oct 23 Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

* Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

16 Oct 2017

India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal

MUMBAI India's Bharti Airtel Ltd saw its share price surge as much as 8 percent in early Friday trade as investors cheered its purchase of Tata Group's mobile arm, in a deal that secures 40 million new clients and spectrum at little cost.

13 Oct 2017

Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) announcement that it plans to acquire the consumer mobile operations of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (Tata Telecom business) is positive for the deal participants as well as the industry, Fitch Ratings says. Bharti's credit profile will improve slightly as it is paying no consideration for the operations, which it would acquire free of debt.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal

* Bharti stock up as much as 8 pct; Tata Tele (Maharashtra) over 9 pct

13 Oct 2017

Indian shares, bonds rise on steady inflation; Bharti Airtel rallies

Oct 13 Indian shares, bonds, and the rupee gained on Friday after data showed inflation held steady, instead of accelerating as expected, raising tentative hopes the central bank would be less hawkish about interest rates.

13 Oct 2017

India's Bharti Airtel jumps on Tata mobile unit deal

MUMBAI, Oct 13 Shares in Bharti Airtel , India's top telecoms network operator, rose as much as 7.5 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it announced the acquisition of the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business almost free of charge.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​

* Says board approved scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2z2Q92s Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Millicom and Bharti Airtel complete Ghana transaction​

* ‍Millicom and Bharti Airtel complete Ghana transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017
