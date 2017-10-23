Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body * Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise Oct 23 Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​ * Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) announcement that it plans to acquire the consumer mobile operations of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (Tata Telecom business) is positive for the deal participants as well as the industry, Fitch Ratings says. Bharti's credit profile will improve slightly as it is paying no consideration for the operations, which it would acquire free of debt.

Indian shares, bonds rise on steady inflation; Bharti Airtel rallies Oct 13 Indian shares, bonds, and the rupee gained on Friday after data showed inflation held steady, instead of accelerating as expected, raising tentative hopes the central bank would be less hawkish about interest rates.

India's Bharti Airtel jumps on Tata mobile unit deal MUMBAI, Oct 13 Shares in Bharti Airtel , India's top telecoms network operator, rose as much as 7.5 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it announced the acquisition of the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business almost free of charge.

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​ * Says board approved scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​