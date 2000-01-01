Edition:
United Kingdom

BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

972.55INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.65 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs968.90
Open
Rs970.00
Day's High
Rs976.15
Day's Low
Rs969.30
Volume
37,486
Avg. Vol
112,470
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50

Chart for

About

BSE Limited (BSE) is an India-based stock exchange company. BSE provides a transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, derivatives and mutual funds. The Company consists of two business segments: Stock Exchange activity and Depository activity. Stock exchange activity is engaged in facilitating trading of... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs52,632.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 53.81
Dividend: 23.00
Yield (%): 2.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates