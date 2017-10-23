BT Group PLC (BT.L)

BT to cut around 130 jobs in Germany - Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, plans to cut about 130 jobs in Germany, Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Germany chief Stefan Hirscher.

Fitch Maintains Sky at 'BBB-', Rating Watch Positive (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Sky plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. Both ratings remain on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), where they were placed on 16 December 2016 after Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) announced its intention to acquire full control of the UK-based direct-to-home broadcaster. The RWP reflects Fitch's expectation of strong strategic and opera

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

BT floats £600 million plan to push broadband into remote corners of UK LONDON Telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600 million pounds to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, the government said on Sunday.

Cigarette stocks slump, earnings see FTSE 100 mark worst week in a month LONDON Britain's major share index posted its first weekly loss since June on Friday after a late-session slump in tobacco stocks, falls among banking stocks and a disappointing update from telecoms firm BT .

UPDATE 3-BT pays out to avoid court battle over Italian scandal LONDON, July 28 BT suffered a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit after taking a fresh charge to avoid legal claims from two major investors over an Italian accounting scandal.