BT Group PLC (BT.L)

BT.L on London Stock Exchange

273.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
273.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
22,059,893
52-wk High
400.70
52-wk Low
268.00

About

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband,... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): £28,082.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,917.73
Dividend: 10.55
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

BT to cut around 130 jobs in Germany - Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, plans to cut about 130 jobs in Germany, Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Germany chief Stefan Hirscher.

23 Oct 2017

Fitch Maintains Sky at 'BBB-', Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Sky plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. Both ratings remain on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), where they were placed on 16 December 2016 after Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) announced its intention to acquire full control of the UK-based direct-to-home broadcaster. The RWP reflects Fitch's expectation of strong strategic and opera

06 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

25 Sep 2017

BT floats £600 million plan to push broadband into remote corners of UK

LONDON Telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600 million pounds to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, the government said on Sunday.

30 Jul 2017

Cigarette stocks slump, earnings see FTSE 100 mark worst week in a month

LONDON Britain's major share index posted its first weekly loss since June on Friday after a late-session slump in tobacco stocks, falls among banking stocks and a disappointing update from telecoms firm BT .

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-BT pays out to avoid court battle over Italian scandal

LONDON, July 28 BT suffered a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit after taking a fresh charge to avoid legal claims from two major investors over an Italian accounting scandal.

28 Jul 2017

