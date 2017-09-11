Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)
BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.07CAD
9:00pm BST
3.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.14 (-4.36%)
$-0.14 (-4.36%)
Prev Close
$3.21
$3.21
Open
$3.23
$3.23
Day's High
$3.25
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.05
$3.05
Volume
2,189,100
2,189,100
Avg. Vol
2,547,150
2,547,150
52-wk High
$7.35
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76
$2.76
About
Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company's crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|4.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$833.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.45
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey
* Baytex Energy Corp - With very little damage to production facilities on Baytex lands, production in Eagle Ford steadily increased
BRIEF-Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey
* Press release - Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey
BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35
* Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance
BRIEF-Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d
* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%
BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35
* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL.OQ)
|$8.00
|-0.04
|Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPLMQ.PK)
|--
|--
|CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)
|HK$9.89
|-0.07
|Ivanhoe Energy Inc. (IE.TO)
|--
|--
|Apache Corporation (APA.N)
|$40.30
|-1.23
|Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC.N)
|$48.10
|-0.91