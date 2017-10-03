Edition:
British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)

BTIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

86,892.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1,472.00 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
88,364.00
Open
88,000.00
Day's High
88,268.00
Day's Low
86,687.00
Volume
185,647
Avg. Vol
709,601
52-wk High
96,074.00
52-wk Low
72,820.00

About

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company's tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 41.07 10.90
ROE: -- 43.76 14.09

Latest News about BTIJ.J

BRIEF-British American Tobacco announces ‍board committee appointments ​

* Lionel L. Nowell III, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin have been appointed to committees of board with effect from 2 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

Oil stocks, BAT stem financials-driven losses on FTSE 100

LONDON The UK's top share index fell for a second day on Tuesday, although a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and a broker upgrade gave support to British American Tobacco.

26 Sep 2017

BAT restructures to help e-cigarettes go mainstream

British American Tobacco has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate its vaping products with its core business, in a push by the world’s biggest listed tobacco company to help cigarette alternatives go mainstream.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-BAT restructures to help e-cigarettes go mainstream

* Reorganizes to help integrate vaping products with core business

31 Aug 2017

BAT changes regional management structure after Reynolds deal

Aug 31 British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate the next generation products (NGP) business following the completion of the Reynolds American Inc acquisition.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-British American Tobacco re-jigs regional management structure

* TO SIMPLIFY REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND TO FULLY INTEGRATE OUR NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS BUSINESS INTO CORE OPERATIONS OF GROUP

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-British American Tobacco recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp

* NOTIFIED OF UNSOLICITED 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO BUY UP TO 2 MILLION ADS OF BAT AT A PRICE OF $60.13 PER ADS IN CASH

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-B.A.T CAPITAL says raised proceeds of about $17.25 bln

* B.A.T CAPITAL CORP SAID IT SUCCESSFULLY PRICED US DOLLAR DENOMINATED ISSUE OF NOTES, RAISING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $17.25 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017
