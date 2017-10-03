British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)

BRIEF-British American Tobacco announces ‍board committee appointments ​ * Lionel L. Nowell III, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin have been appointed to committees of board with effect from 2 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oil stocks, BAT stem financials-driven losses on FTSE 100 LONDON The UK's top share index fell for a second day on Tuesday, although a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and a broker upgrade gave support to British American Tobacco.

BAT restructures to help e-cigarettes go mainstream British American Tobacco has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate its vaping products with its core business, in a push by the world’s biggest listed tobacco company to help cigarette alternatives go mainstream.

BAT changes regional management structure after Reynolds deal Aug 31 British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate the next generation products (NGP) business following the completion of the Reynolds American Inc acquisition.

BRIEF-British American Tobacco recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp * NOTIFIED OF UNSOLICITED 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO BUY UP TO 2 MILLION ADS OF BAT AT A PRICE OF $60.13 PER ADS IN CASH