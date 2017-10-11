Edition:
United Kingdom

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.22CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$3.24
Open
$3.21
Day's High
$3.26
Day's Low
$3.20
Volume
2,752,362
Avg. Vol
2,620,542
52-wk High
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69

Chart for

About

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,465.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 978.83
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about BTO.TO

BRIEF-B2gold reports ‍first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali

* First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-B2Gold sees ‍production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold​

* B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility

* B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01

* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start

04 May 2017
» More BTO.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates