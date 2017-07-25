Edition:
B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)

BTOW3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.58 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
R$ 22.60
Day's High
R$ 23.28
Day's Low
R$ 21.71
Volume
1,699,200
Avg. Vol
1,743,127
52-wk High
R$ 26.54
52-wk Low
R$ 9.44

About

B2W Companhia Digital, formerly TV Sky Shop SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the retail of goods through the Internet. The Company operates digital platforms, which sells various types of merchandise through Internet, television, catalogs and kiosks distribution channels. Its product categories comprise... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 11,088.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 453.53
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

Brazil's Via Varejo expands premium stores targeting the wealthy

SAO PAULO, July 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, is expanding premium stores targeting wealthy customers in a bid to improve results as controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA tries to find a buyer for the company.

25 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates