B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)
BTOW3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.58 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
R$ 22.60
Day's High
R$ 23.28
Day's Low
R$ 21.71
Volume
1,699,200
Avg. Vol
1,743,127
52-wk High
R$ 26.54
52-wk Low
R$ 9.44
About
B2W Companhia Digital, formerly TV Sky Shop SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the retail of goods through the Internet. The Company operates digital platforms, which sells various types of merchandise through Internet, television, catalogs and kiosks distribution channels. Its product categories comprise... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 11,088.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|453.53
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09
