Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)
7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.33
Open
€7.34
Day's High
€7.45
Day's Low
€7.30
Volume
157,359
Avg. Vol
310,931
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72
About
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the operation of Ballspielverein Borussia (BVB), a professional football club based in Dortmund, Germany. BVB's stadium, the Signal Iduna Park, is a football-specific arena capable of holding approximately 81,000 spectators for Bundesliga (German league)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€738.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.00
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|0.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|50.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.03
|14.09
BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund and head coach Thomas Tuchel terminate cooperation with immediate effect
* BORUSSIA DORTMUND AND HEAD COACH THOMAS TUCHEL TERMINATE THEIR COOPERATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017