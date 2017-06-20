Edition:
Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.33EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€22.41
Open
€22.35
Day's High
€22.57
Day's Low
€22.27
Volume
239,971
Avg. Vol
632,567
52-wk High
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62

Bureau Veritas SA, formerly Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d’Aeronefs, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the business support sector. It offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing... (more)

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,878.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 442.00
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 2.46

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

BRIEF-Bureau Veritas acquires California Code Check

* REG-BUREAU VERITAS EXPANDS ITS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CALIFORNIA CODE CHECK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

20 Jun 2017
