Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange

763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
763.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
745,699
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00

Chart for

About

Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. It operates through six segments: GB stills, GB carbs, Ireland, France, Brazil and International. The GB stills and GB carbs segments include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,999.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 263.80
Dividend: 7.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.29 10.90
ROE: -- 8.49 14.09

Latest News about BVIC.L

BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48

* Pepsico Inc Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $16.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

04 Oct 2017

Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow

Britain's Britvic Plc announced the closure of its Norwich factory on Tuesday, putting 240 jobs at risk and prompting fellow consumer goods producer Unilever to warn it might follow suite with a neighbouring plant.

03 Oct 2017

Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal

Unilever said on Tuesday it was considering options including closing its factory in Norwich after Britvic announced it would end operations on the same site.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

03 Oct 2017

UK drinks maker Britvic to close Norwich plant, cut 242 jobs

Oct 3 British soft drinks group Britvic Plc said on Tuesday it would close its Norwich manufacturing site, resulting in 242 job cuts.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Britvic to close Norwich manufacturing site

* Today announcing a proposal to transfer production of robinsons and fruit shoot from our norwich site to our manufacturing sites in east london, leeds and rugby

03 Oct 2017

UK drinks maker Britvic quarterly sales boosted by sunny June

British soft drinks group Britvic Plc on Thursday said revenue rose 6.5 percent in the three months to July 9, as a sunny month of June lifted sales in Britain and international markets.

27 Jul 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

