B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)
BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.64
R$ 24.64
Open
R$ 24.67
R$ 24.67
Day's High
R$ 24.67
R$ 24.67
Day's Low
R$ 24.29
R$ 24.29
Volume
11,124,000
11,124,000
Avg. Vol
7,779,530
7,779,530
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94
R$ 14.94
About
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. Its business is divided into three segments: Bovespa, which manages the national stock exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for securities trading... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 48,934.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,059.14
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.81
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.22
|14.09