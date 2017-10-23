Edition:
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)

BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.64
Open
R$ 24.67
Day's High
R$ 24.67
Day's Low
R$ 24.29
Volume
11,124,000
Avg. Vol
7,779,530
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. Its business is divided into three segments: Bovespa, which manages the national stock exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for securities trading... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 48,934.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,059.14
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

