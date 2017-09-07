Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround LONDON British housebuilder Bovis , the subject of two failed takeover bids this year, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss after reporting a 31 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday.

UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.

UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround * Shares finish up 10 pct at highest since Aug 2015 (Adds CEO comments, details)

UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.

Britain's FTSE steady as defensives rise; financials falter LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday as Imperial Brands led a rise in defensive, consumer-focused companies while energy shares also gained.

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.