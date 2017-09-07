Edition:
Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

BVS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,202.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,202.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
605,338
52-wk High
1,212.40
52-wk Low
740.50

Chart for

About

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,573.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 134.60
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about BVS.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

07 Sep 2017

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround

LONDON British housebuilder Bovis , the subject of two failed takeover bids this year, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss after reporting a 31 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday.

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as part of turnaround

* Shares finish up 10 pct at highest since Aug 2015 (Adds CEO comments, details)

07 Sep 2017

Britain's FTSE steady as defensives rise; financials falter

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday as Imperial Brands led a rise in defensive, consumer-focused companies while energy shares also gained.

07 Sep 2017

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide

LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.

07 Sep 2017

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

11 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

06 Jul 2017
