Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help
* IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
South Africa's Bidvest to acquire Ireland-based Noonan for $208 million
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Bidvest will acquire management services group Noonan for approximately 2.7 billion rand ($208 million) as the trading, services and distribution company looks to grow internationally.
South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain
JOHANNESBURG Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal
* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)