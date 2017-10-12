Edition:
United Kingdom

Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

BVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,437.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-160.00 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
17,597.00
Open
17,534.00
Day's High
17,584.00
Day's Low
17,210.00
Volume
391,748
Avg. Vol
990,372
52-wk High
18,374.00
52-wk Low
14,650.00

Chart for

About

The Bidvest Group Limited is a services, trading and distribution company. The Company operates in the areas of consumer and industrial products, electrical products, financial services, fishing and materials handling, freight management, outsourced hard and soft services, travel and aviation services and automotive retailing.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): R60,342.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 335.40
Dividend: 264.00
Yield (%): 2.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

Latest News about BVTJ.J

BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help​

* ‍IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

South Africa's Bidvest to acquire Ireland-based Noonan for $208 million

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Bidvest will acquire management services group Noonan for approximately 2.7 billion rand ($208 million) as the trading, services and distribution company looks to grow internationally.

31 Jul 2017

South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain

JOHANNESBURG Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.

14 Jul 2017

South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain

JOHANNESBURG, July 14 Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal

* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

12 Jun 2017
» More BVTJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates