N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

BRIEF-Koovs announces partnership with N Brown group
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH N BROWN GROUP TO ADD EXCLUSIVE KOOVS PRIVATE LABEL YOUNG FASHION BRAND TO N BROWN'S SIMPLY BE OFFER
British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.
Oct 12 British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.
BRIEF-N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax 32.2 mln stg
* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 32.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects to incur an exceptional charge of up to 40 million pounds for potential customer compensation related to insurance sold between 2006 and 2014.
July 13 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects to incur an exceptional charge of up to 40 million pounds ($51.7 million) for potential customer compensation related to insurance sold between 2006 and 2014.
July 13 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects to incur an exceptional charge of up to 40 million pounds ($51.7 million) for potential customer compensation related to insurance sold between 2006 and 2014.
BRIEF-N Brown sees exceptional cost of 35-40 mln stg for potential customer redress
* Identified flaws in certain general insurance products provided by a third party insurance underwriter and sold by co to customers between 2006-2014
British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter product revenue and said it would shutter up to five loss-making stores, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year.
Rising sales, loss-making store closures bring cheer to N Brown
June 20 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter product revenue and said it would shutter up to five loss-making stores, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year.