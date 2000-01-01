Balwin Properties Ltd (BWNJ.J)
BWNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
646.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
650.00
Day's High
650.00
Day's Low
621.00
Volume
3,904
Avg. Vol
420,407
52-wk High
860.00
52-wk Low
620.00
About
Balwin Properties Limited is a home builder in South Africa. The Company focuses on developing residential estates. The Company's segments include United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers its developments in Cape Town, Somerset West, Johannesburg (JHB) North, JHB South, JHB East and Pretoria East. Its developments in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,130.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|472.19
|Dividend:
|31.00
|Yield (%):
|6.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
