Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,792.00
--
--
--
--
455,106
3,798.00
2,251.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,160.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.80
|Dividend:
|37.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018
British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.
British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018
Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.
BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct
* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017
FTSE haunted by uncertainty one year after Brexit vote
LONDON One year on from Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, cracks are starting to appear in the FTSE 100's rally, as concerns on both political and economic fronts saw UK shares fall for a third week in a row.
Oil stocks drop hits FTSE, offsetting strong housebuilders
LONDON Britain's top share index ended lower on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as a late drop in crude prices hit oil stocks, more than offsetting gains in housebuilders following a well-received update from Bellway .
Housebuilders help Britain's FTSE find solid ground
LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- 3 newsmaking shares to buy before they soar too far?
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Why I'm avoiding Persimmon plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Bellway plc
- Bellway plc, Interserve plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc still show huge growth potential despite dips
- Is it wise to flee Barratt Developments plc, Bellway plc, Bovis Homes Group plc and Persimmon plc?
- Are Bellway plc, Essentra plc and Soco International plc a buy after today's updates?