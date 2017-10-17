Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

Edition:
About

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London... (more)

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018

British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct

* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017

08 Aug 2017

FTSE haunted by uncertainty one year after Brexit vote

LONDON One year on from Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, cracks are starting to appear in the FTSE 100's rally, as concerns on both political and economic fronts saw UK shares fall for a third week in a row.

23 Jun 2017

Oil stocks drop hits FTSE, offsetting strong housebuilders

LONDON Britain's top share index ended lower on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as a late drop in crude prices hit oil stocks, more than offsetting gains in housebuilders following a well-received update from Bellway .

14 Jun 2017

Housebuilders help Britain's FTSE find solid ground

LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.

14 Jun 2017
