Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018 Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct * ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017

FTSE haunted by uncertainty one year after Brexit vote LONDON One year on from Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, cracks are starting to appear in the FTSE 100's rally, as concerns on both political and economic fronts saw UK shares fall for a third week in a row.

Oil stocks drop hits FTSE, offsetting strong housebuilders LONDON Britain's top share index ended lower on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as a late drop in crude prices hit oil stocks, more than offsetting gains in housebuilders following a well-received update from Bellway .