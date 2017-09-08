Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers * Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021 * Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021​

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831 * Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility * Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility