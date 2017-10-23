Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (BYMA.BA)
BYMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
226.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
226.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$5.50 (+2.49%)
$5.50 (+2.49%)
Prev Close
$220.50
$220.50
Open
$222.50
$222.50
Day's High
$230.00
$230.00
Day's Low
$222.50
$222.50
Volume
212,691
212,691
Avg. Vol
93,027
93,027
52-wk High
$230.00
$230.00
52-wk Low
$100.00
$100.00
About
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (BYMA) is an Argentina-based company engaged in the stock exchange operation. The Company provides services, which integrates the trading process on its digital trading floor. Its services range includes orders management, primary and secondary negotiations, market monitoring, management of future... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$14,335.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.25
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.81
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.22
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.