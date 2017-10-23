Edition:
Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

CABK.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

3.85EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
€3.83
Open
€3.93
Day's High
€3.95
Day's Low
€3.77
Volume
3,956,257
Avg. Vol
13,632,981
52-wk High
€4.51
52-wk Low
€2.60

About

Caixabank SA is a Spain-based bank. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Banking and insurance, as well as Investments. The Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): €24,416.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,981.44
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 3.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about CABK.MC

Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit

MADRID, Oct 24 Spain's Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts' forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's BPI .

7:10am BST

BRIEF-Caixabank 9-month net profit at 1.49 bln euros

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

7:03am BST

BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​

* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2‍​ Source text for Eikon:

23 Oct 2017

Exclusive - Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia

MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.

17 Oct 2017

Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia - source

MADRID The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

05 Oct 2017

Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source

MADRID Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests

MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay

* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS

16 Aug 2017
