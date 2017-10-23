Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit MADRID, Oct 24 Spain's Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts' forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's BPI .

BRIEF-Caixabank 9-month net profit at 1.49 bln euros * COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​ * BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Exclusive - Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.

Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia - source MADRID The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source MADRID Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".