Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)
3.85EUR
9:06am BST
€0.02 (+0.52%)
€3.83
€3.93
€3.95
€3.77
3,956,257
13,632,981
€4.51
€2.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€24,416.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,981.44
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|3.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit
MADRID, Oct 24 Spain's Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts' forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's BPI .
BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr
* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2 Source text for Eikon:
Exclusive - Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia
MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.
Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia - source
MADRID The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.
Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source
MADRID Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests
MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".
BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay
* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS