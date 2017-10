Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S. FDA nod for drug to treat depression * ‍Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets, which are used to treat major depression

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S.FDA nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution​ * Says Zydus gets final u.s. Fda nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution ​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fO3mIi Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets * Says Zydus gets final approval from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets USP​

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S.FDA nod for Indomethacin ER capsules * Zydus gets final approval from U.S.FDA for Indomethacin Extended-release capsules USP used for treating inflammatory conditions Source text: http://bit.ly/2fxrHCm Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's ‍Zydus gets final FDA nod for skin disorder, hypertension drugs * Says ‍zydus receives final approval from USFDA for desoximetasone ointment and labetalol hydrochloride tablets​

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus, Pharm Aid sign pact for vaccine tech in Russia​ * Says ‍zydus and Pharm Aid Ltd enter into an exclusive agreement for vaccine technology in Russia​

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says U.S. FDA completes inspection of Moraiya facility * Says Cadila Healthcare's Moraiya facility successfully completes USFDA inspection

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S.FDA nod for Pindolol tablets ‍​ * Says zydus gets final u.s.fda nod for Pindolol tablets usp ‍​

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval for Tiadylt ER capsules and nasal spray * Gets final approval from USFDA for Tiadylt Er capsules and Azelastine Hydrochloride nasal spray