CAE Inc (CAE.TO)
21.91CAD
6:10pm BST
$-0.06 (-0.27%)
$21.97
$21.98
$22.09
$21.86
109,281
519,972
$22.86
$18.35
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,803.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|269.06
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army
* CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract
BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots
* CAE Inc - co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots
BRIEF-CAE Inc's board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase
* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase
BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore
* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore
BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines
* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines
BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc
* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae
BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln
* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Leonardo, Airbus to bid for UK 'Top Gun' training deal - sources
PARIS Competition is heating up for a $1.6 billion (1.23 billion pounds) deal to provide air combat training for Britain's military as arms firms look for stable revenues amid scarce demand for their hardware, despite an uptick in defence spending, industry sources said.
BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items
* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results