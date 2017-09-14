Edition:
CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

CAE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.91CAD
6:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
$21.98
Day's High
$22.09
Day's Low
$21.86
Volume
109,281
Avg. Vol
519,972
52-wk High
$22.86
52-wk Low
$18.35

About

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenanc... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.34
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,803.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.06
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about CAE.TO

BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army

* CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

* CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million

18 Jul 2017

Leonardo, Airbus to bid for UK 'Top Gun' training deal - sources

PARIS Competition is heating up for a $1.6 billion (1.23 billion pounds) deal to provide air combat training for Britain's military as arms firms look for stable revenues amid scarce demand for their hardware, despite an uptick in defence spending, industry sources said.

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

31 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates