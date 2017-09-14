CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army * CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​ * CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase * CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore * Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines * CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc * Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln * CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Leonardo, Airbus to bid for UK 'Top Gun' training deal - sources PARIS Competition is heating up for a $1.6 billion (1.23 billion pounds) deal to provide air combat training for Britain's military as arms firms look for stable revenues amid scarce demand for their hardware, despite an uptick in defence spending, industry sources said.