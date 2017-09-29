Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​ * Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees * Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs‍​ * Says to consider private placement of NCDs​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct‍​ * Increase in FIIs/FPIs investment limit of Capital First Ltd from 24 percent to 50 pct‍​

BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs * Gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wN8d31 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees * Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wqg4mZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs * Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgLsnR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First seeks members' nod for raising shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs * Seeks members' nod for increasing shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs upto aggregate limit of 50 percent of paid-up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2veZlBK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Capital First approves increase in limits of shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs * Approved increase in limits of total shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs put together upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co