Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection * Says gets FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection 30 mg/ml in U.S.

BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​ * Says approved re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol profit 363.2 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories March-qtr consol profit more than doubles * March quarter consol net profit 334.1 million rupees versus 155.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs recommends dividend of 75 pct * Says recommended a dividend of 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: