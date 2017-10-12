Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

BRIEF-Capgemini appoints two chief operating officers * Appoints Thierry Delaporte and Aiman Ezzat as Chief Operating Officers and Capgemini SE executive corporate officer

BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute * To appeal against the award laid down on October 6 by the arbitral tribunal of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) on proceedings opposing SVB (Sociale Verzekeringsbank, the organization that implements national insurance schemes in the Netherlands) to Capgemini Netherlands

Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders PARIS Shares in advertising group Publicis rose to the top of France's benchmark CAC-40 index on Wednesday, lifted by comments about consolidation in the industry made by the head of CapGemini , traders said.

BRIEF-Capgemini ‍to repurchase up to 360 million​ euros of shares * ‍To repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares for a maximum of 360 million euros

BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group * Announces acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award-winning digital and global commerce service provider with expertise in salesforce commerce cloud business

BRIEF-Capgemini announces 400 mln euros share buyback * ‍To authorize an additional share buyback program of up to 3,600,000 shares, for a maximum amount of 400 million euros * Capgemini announces the launch of a fourth employee share ownership plan (ESOP) and the strengthening of the share buyback program in order to neutralize its dilution for the existing shareholders.

BRIEF-Capgemini reiterates its 2017 financial targets​ * Confirms aim of achieving medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%

BRIEF-CapGemini signs multi-year IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corp * SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH MCDONALD’S CORPORATION

BRIEF-Capgemini H1 net profit group share EUR 375 million, up 3 pct yoy * H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 375 MILLION VERSUS EUR 366 MILLION YEAR AGO