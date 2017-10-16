Cara Operations Ltd (CARA.TO)
CARA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.19CAD
8:59pm BST
25.19CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.28%)
$-0.07 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$25.26
$25.26
Open
$25.11
$25.11
Day's High
$25.29
$25.29
Day's Low
$25.02
$25.02
Volume
8,146
8,146
Avg. Vol
34,515
34,515
52-wk High
$27.80
$27.80
52-wk Low
$21.20
$21.20
About
Cara Operations Limited is a Canada-based full service restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company operates through three segments: corporate restaurants, franchise restaurants and central operations. The corporate restaurant segment includes the operations of the Company-owned restaurants, which generate revenues from the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,432.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.66
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
BRIEF-Cara Operations Ltd announces purchase of Pickle Barrel
* Cara Operations Ltd - on October 13, 2017 it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pickle Barrel Group of Restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: