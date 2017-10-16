Edition:
United Kingdom

Cara Operations Ltd (CARA.TO)

CARA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.19CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$25.26
Open
$25.11
Day's High
$25.29
Day's Low
$25.02
Volume
8,146
Avg. Vol
34,515
52-wk High
$27.80
52-wk Low
$21.20

Chart for

About

Cara Operations Limited is a Canada-based full service restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company operates through three segments: corporate restaurants, franchise restaurants and central operations. The corporate restaurant segment includes the operations of the Company-owned restaurants, which generate revenues from the... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,432.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.66
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about CARA.TO

BRIEF-Cara Operations Ltd announces purchase of Pickle Barrel

* Cara Operations Ltd - ‍on October 13, 2017 it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pickle Barrel Group of Restaurants​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017
» More CARA.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates