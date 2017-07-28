Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract * FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase * RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25

Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase PARIS Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour , announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros ($623.5 million) to fund its future expansion.

Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase PARIS Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour , announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros (£490 million) to fund its future expansion.