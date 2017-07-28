Edition:
Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.00EUR
1:46pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.00
Open
€24.06
Day's High
€24.06
Day's Low
€23.96
Volume
3,508
Avg. Vol
53,512
52-wk High
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42

About

Carmila SA, formerly Cardety SA, is a France-based company that operates in the real estate investment sector. The Company is primarily engaged in the acquisition, holding and managing of commercial real estate assets for lease. The Company’s real estate assets include a supermarket under the ED brand in Forges-les-Eaux, a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.12
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,281.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 135.06
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 7.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about CARM.PA

BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract

* FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase

* RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25

06 Jul 2017

Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase

PARIS Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour , announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros ($623.5 million) to fund its future expansion.

25 Jun 2017

