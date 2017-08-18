Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)
CAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
34.74CAD
9:00pm BST
34.74CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.03%)
$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$34.75
$34.75
Open
$34.77
$34.77
Day's High
$34.86
$34.86
Day's Low
$34.62
$34.62
Volume
250,371
250,371
Avg. Vol
192,903
192,903
52-wk High
$34.87
$34.87
52-wk Low
$28.38
$28.38
About
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT's investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,667.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|137.08
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|3.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.82
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.21
|14.09
BRIEF-CAPREIT to buy portfolio of three apartment properties in the Netherlands
Aug 18 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRIEF-CAPREIT announces passing of president and CEO Thomas Schwartz
Aug 15 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRIEF-CAPREIT reports Q2 NFFO per unit diluted $0.462
Aug 14 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands
June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer
April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-