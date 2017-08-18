Edition:
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)

CAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.74CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$34.75
Open
$34.77
Day's High
$34.86
Day's Low
$34.62
Volume
250,371
Avg. Vol
192,903
52-wk High
$34.87
52-wk Low
$28.38

About

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT's investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.12
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,667.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 137.08
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 3.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.82 10.90
ROE: -- 5.21 14.09

Latest News about CAR_u.TO

BRIEF-CAPREIT to buy portfolio of three apartment properties in the Netherlands​

Aug 18 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT ‍announces passing of president and CEO Thomas Schwartz​

Aug 15 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports Q2 NFFO per unit diluted $0.462

Aug 14 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands

June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue

May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

09 May 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer

April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

25 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates