Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

CAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.22 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
$16.01
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.25
Day's Low
$15.93
Volume
140,855
Avg. Vol
228,266
52-wk High
$18.20
52-wk Low
$10.95

About

Cascades Inc. (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The Containerb... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,482.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 94.72
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.59 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.61 10.90
ROE: -- 10.74 14.09

Latest News about CAS.TO

BRIEF-Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* Cascades announces second quarter 2017 results; continues to execute on strategic fronts

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant

* Cascades Inc - ‍plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018​

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey

* Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc

* Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex

* Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Cascades evok expands into U.S.

* Cascades evok expands into U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017
