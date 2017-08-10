Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

BRIEF-Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25 * Cascades announces second quarter 2017 results; continues to execute on strategic fronts

BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant * Cascades Inc - ‍plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018​

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02 * Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey * Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc * Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​

BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex * Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70 * Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S