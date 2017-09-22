Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 million settlement in U.S. over IPO NEW YORK Cnova NV , the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino, agreed to pay $28.5 million to settle litigation in the United States claiming it defrauded investors in connection with its November 2014 initial public offering.

Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change SAO PAULO Shares in Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA dropped the most since they went public in July, after Brazil's largest diversified retailer unexpectedly replaced chief executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent Carrefour SA.

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices * STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

INTERVIEW-Hijackings push Brazilian retailer Via Varejo to overhaul logistics SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Faced with a surge in cargo hijackings, Brazilian furniture and home electronics retailer Via Varejo SA has invested in security, drawn no-go zones for deliveries and beefed up in-store pickup services, its logistics chief said in an interview.

Brazil's Via Varejo expands premium stores targeting the wealthy SAO PAULO, July 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, is expanding premium stores targeting wealthy customers in a bid to improve results as controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA tries to find a buyer for the company.

UPDATE 1-Essity core profit tops forecast, like-for-like sales flat in Q2 July 18 Swedish hygiene products firm Essity , which was spun off from SCA in June, posted on Tuesday a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings and said like-for-like sales were flat in a challenging market.

Fitch Affirms Lenta at 'BB'; Stable Outlook (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lenta LLC's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured bonds at 'BB'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. The affirmation reflects our expectations that Lenta will maintain conservative credit metrics relative to close sector peers, while executing its growth strategy and improving its market position. We assume that the company's strict fin