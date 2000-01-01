Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
376.00INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs376.80
Open
Rs375.90
Day's High
Rs378.25
Day's Low
Rs374.50
Volume
582,120
Avg. Vol
682,694
52-wk High
Rs473.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00
About
Castrol India Limited is an India-based company engaged in providing coke and refined petroleum products. The Company is involved in manufacturing lubricating oils. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive and Non-Automotive. The Company's brands include Castrol Activ, Castrol Power1, Castrol GTX, Castrol MAGNATEC,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs178,808.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|494.56
|Dividend:
|4.50
|Yield (%):
|2.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09