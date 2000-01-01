Edition:
United Kingdom

Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)

CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.00INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs376.80
Open
Rs375.90
Day's High
Rs378.25
Day's Low
Rs374.50
Volume
582,120
Avg. Vol
682,694
52-wk High
Rs473.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00

Chart for

About

Castrol India Limited is an India-based company engaged in providing coke and refined petroleum products. The Company is involved in manufacturing lubricating oils. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive and Non-Automotive. The Company's brands include Castrol Activ, Castrol Power1, Castrol GTX, Castrol MAGNATEC,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs178,808.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 494.56
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): 2.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates