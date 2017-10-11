Edition:
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange

131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$131.36
Open
$131.80
Day's High
$132.32
Day's Low
$131.16
Volume
1,389,271
Avg. Vol
980,324
52-wk High
$132.32
52-wk Low
$80.33

About

Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): $75,012.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 590.97
Dividend: 0.78
Yield (%): 2.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.75 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.01 10.90
ROE: -- 9.80 14.09

Latest News about CAT.N

BRIEF-Caterpillar maintains dividend rate

* Says ‍Board voted to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-eight cents per share of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc - Jon Huntsman Jr. to resign as boardmember ​

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍on Sept 28, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Notified co of his decision, effective immediately, to resign as a member of company's board ​

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar says co entered credit agreement which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility

* Caterpillar says on Sept 7, co entered credit agreement, which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $3.15 billion - SEC filing

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar expects ME&T capex of about $1 bln to $1.5 bln per year going forward

* Says going forward, expect ME&T capex to be about $1.0 billion - $1.5 billion per year - Investor Presentation‍​

12 Sep 2017

Caterpillar wins $663 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 The U.S. Defense Department awarded Caterpillar Inc a $663 million contract for commercial construction equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Makini Brice)

29 Aug 2017

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln

Aug 28 Canada's Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy Hewitt Group, a dealer of Caterpillar Inc heavy equipment, for about C$1.02 billion in cash and shares.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar names Suzette Long as general counsel and corporate secretary

* Caterpillar Inc - Board of directors has appointed Suzette M. Long as company's general counsel and corporate secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of Directors

* Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of directors

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on July 28 - SEC FILING

* Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on july 28 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2f62y0M) Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Caterpillar CFO will receive cash payment of $2.6 mln after retirement

* CFO Bradley Halverson will receive cash payment of $2.6 million payable as soon as practicable after his retirement - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugCEJt) Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017
