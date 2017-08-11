Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)
CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.99CAD
9:00pm BST
9.99CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.70%)
$-0.07 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$10.06
$10.06
Open
$10.05
$10.05
Day's High
$10.14
$10.14
Day's Low
$9.61
$9.61
Volume
25,754
25,754
Avg. Vol
62,385
62,385
52-wk High
$20.89
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30
$9.30
About
Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$517.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|50.50
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|11.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.56
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.09
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.64
|14.09
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share
* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017
BRIEF-Callidus provides business update
* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well