Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.99CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$10.06
Open
$10.05
Day's High
$10.14
Day's Low
$9.61
Volume
25,754
Avg. Vol
62,385
52-wk High
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30

About

Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.62
Market Cap(Mil.): $517.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.50
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 11.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Latest News about CBL.TO

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share

* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Callidus provides business update

* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well

04 May 2017
