Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

1,401.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,401.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
347,461
52-wk High
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis... (more)

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,262.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 151.76
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

UPDATE 2-European shares steady, helped by Nestle, energy stocks

* Energy sector finds support in crude prices (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

26 Sep 2017

British lender Close Brothers warns of competition; shares fall

British lender Close Brothers Group said its banking business would face challenges due to a "highly competitive" environment, prompting analysts to warn that loan growth would be limited and net interest margin could be pressured.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Close Brothers Group posts FY adjusted operating profit of 264.8 mln pounds

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 9 PERCENT TO 243.5 MILLION STG FOR BANKING

26 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Close Brothers at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close Brothers Group's (CBG) and wholly owned subsidiary Close Brothers Limited's (CBL) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Their Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT CBG's and CBL's ratings reflect the resilient an

11 Sep 2017

UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 percent

British lender Close Brothers Group reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

21 Jul 2017

UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 pct

July 21 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Close Brothers sees good result for current financial year

* Group has continued to perform well across all divisions, consistent with the company's Q3 trading update

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Legal & General completes 24.5 mln stg bi-lateral loan

* Announces that it has completed a 24.5 mln stg bi-lateral loan to refinance three offices and a leisure centre owned by Citygrove

27 Jun 2017
